Two arrests after report of ‘antisocial driving’

Police have arrested two people following a report of antisocial driving in the Castle Hill area of Gilford last night (Tuesday, September 20).

The report related to a red Ford Focus and was received around 7.20pm.

This was followed by a report of the occupants of the car fighting before making off from the area.

Police attended and stopped the car.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit and breach of bail.

He is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on breach of bail.

She will appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday).