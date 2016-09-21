Two arrests after report of ‘antisocial driving’

Police have arrested two people following a report of antisocial driving in the Castle Hill area of Gilford last night (Tuesday, September 20).
The report related to a red Ford Focus and was received around 7.20pm.
This was followed by a report of the occupants of the car fighting before making off from the area.
Police attended and stopped the car.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit and breach of bail.
He is currently assisting police with their enquiries.
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on breach of bail.
She will appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday).