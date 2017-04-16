Two arrests follow Irish man’s death in Manchester

Two men have been charged with theft, handling a stolen card and fraud in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man found unconscious in Manchester city centre.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive in establishing the cause of death of Dylan Crawford from Killygordon in Co Donegal.

On Saturday a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Two men have been charged in connection with the investigation into the death of Dylan Crawford.

“Ibrahim Amin, 38, of no fixed address, has been charged with theft and Abdi Hassan, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with handling a stolen card and fraud.”

She said both were remanded into custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court.