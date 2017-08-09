Two arrests in connection with George Gilmore murder

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of loyalist George Gilmore.

Mr Gilmore, 44, was killed in March as part of a feud involving the UDA.

He was driving in his car in Carrickfergus when he was shot in the neck.

He died the following day in hospital.

A 37-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were detained in Carrickfergus this morning (Wednesday, August 9).

They have been taken to Musgrave police station in Belfast for questioning.

Two men have already been charged with Mr Gilmore’s murder.

Two months after his death, Mr Gilmore’s friend and fellow loyalist Colin Horner, 35, was shot dead in a supermarket car park in Bangor, a crime also blamed on the UDA.