Two cars damaged in arson attack in Waringstown

Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart has described a suspected arson attack in Waringstown as “a worrying turn of events in a very quiet village.”

Two cars were damaged in the incident at Main Street at around 4.30am on Saturday, December 3.

“It is alarming to think that someone would engage in this very serious criminal activity. Given the location of this incident near the local garage it is horrifying to think that this could have spread and caused untold damage and indeed loss of life,” the DUP representative said.

“I have been liaising with the PSNI who have increased resources in the area. There remains a live investigation into this matter and I would encourage anyone with any information to come forward to the PSNI and report it.

“I also would encourage people to remain vigilant in the area and report anything suspicious to the police. I will be continuing to press for more PSNI resources to restore community confidence and to prevent further criminal activity,” she added.

Investigating officers can be contacted on 101.