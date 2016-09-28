Two charged following suspected heroin find

Two people have been charged with possession of a class A controlled drug following the seizure of suspected heroin with a street value of £10,000 in Poyntzpass yesterday (Tuesday, September 27)

A 49-year-old male has been charged with possession of a class A controlled drug, possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply and importation of a class A controlled drug.

He is currently in police custody and is scheduled to appear before Newry Magistrates Court today (Wednesday).

A 40 year old female has been charged with possession of a class A controlled drug, possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply and importation of a class A controlled drug.

She had been released on police bail and is scheduled to appear before Newry Magistrates Court today.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detectives from Reactive and Organised Crime Branch made two arrests and seized heroin with an estimated street value of £10,000 after officers stopped a car on the Church Street area of Poyntzpass yesterday.