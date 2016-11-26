Two charged with drug related offences

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have charged two men aged 32 and 40 with a number of drug-related offences.

The charges are in relation to a number of house searches in the north Belfast area on Friday, November 25.

The 32-year-old man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrate’s Court this morning (Saturday November 26).

The 40-year-old man meanwhile is due to appear before Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, December 20.

As is normal, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.