Two charged with drug related offences

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have charged two men aged 32 and 40 with a number of drug-related offences.
The charges are in relation to a number of house searches in the north Belfast area on Friday, November 25.
The 32-year-old man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrate’s Court this morning (Saturday November 26).
The 40-year-old man meanwhile is due to appear before Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, December 20.
As is normal, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.