Two hurt in Londonderry and Coleraine stabbing incidents

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a stabbing incident in Londonderry on Friday night.

The pair, both aged 32, are due to appear before the city’s magistrates’ court on Monday morning.

The incident took place on the Dungiven Road at around 11.40pm when the 47-year-old male victim was stabbed a number of times in the back of the head.

A police spokesman said he was treated in hospital and has since been discharged. A 31-year-old man who was also arrested has been released on police bail.

The woman has been charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and assault on police, while the male has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In a separate incident, a man in his 40s was stabbed after being approached by two males in the Brook Road area of Coleraine who demanded money.

The pair fled after a brief altercation and the victim’s wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Both suspects are described as being in their 20s – one of medium build and the other of heavy build wearing a red football top.