Two men arrested after police seize illegal drugs

Two men have been charged with possession of illegal drugs and a number of other offences after police stopped and searched their car near Lisburn.

Officers stopped the car at McKinstry Road on Saturday evening, November 12, and carried out a search of the vehicle and its occupants.

Following the discovery of a quantity of illegal drugs, two men who were in the car were arrested and the vehicle was recovered by police.

Officers then carried out a search at a house in the Finaghy area where a quantity of suspected cannabis was seized.

“A 26-year-old man has been charged with possession of a class A controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug, no driving licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance. He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Friday, December 9,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“A 30-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of a class B controlled drug and two counts of possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply. He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Friday, December 9.”

As is normal procedure, all the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.