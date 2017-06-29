Two police injured by stolen car in Belfast

Two police officers have been injured when a stolen vehicle collided with their car on Springfield Avenue in west Belfast this morning.

At around 4.15am police observed a red coloured Vauxhall Astra and a blue coloured Citroen DS3 travelling at speed along Donegall Road in the direction of Falls Road.

A short time later police observed the vehicles travelling along Cavendish Street before the Citroen car collided with a police vehicle on Springfield Avenue.

The male driver climbed out and got into the Vauxhall Astra which then made off.

Both officers received treatment in hospital for injuries to their neck and back as a result of the collision. The Vauxhall Astra was discovered abandoned a short time later in Milford Place.

Both vehicles were reported to have been stolen in a burglary of a house on Donegall Avenue during the early hours of this morning.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to contact officers in Woodbourne on 101 quoting reference 143 of 29/06/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.