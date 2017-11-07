Two sentenced following botched break-in at 84-year-old’s home

Two men appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Monday on charges including a botched break-in at the home of an 84-year old man.

Colin Crawford (29) and his 44-year old uncle Stephen McIlwaine both admitted attempting to burgle the north Belfast home of the pensioner in the early hours of August 30 last year.

Crawford, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, also admitted two further burglary charges, as well as stealing a Vauxhall Van from one of the homes he targeted.

While Crawford was handed a sentence of two and a half years by Judge Geoffrey Miller QC, McIlwaine - who served a prison sentence for causing death by dangerous driving in 2006 and who is from Shanbvis Court in Belfast - was given an 18-month sentence, which was suspended for three years.

A Crown prosecutor said the pair were apprehended after police received a report of two males trying to break into a house on Glanworth Drive. The property’s garage had been broken into and an attempt was made to smash a window.

One of the men was seen to discard a hammer and secateurs before the pair fled the scene, and the items were later identified as belonging to the 84-year old homeowner.

They were arrested as they tried to climb over a fence, and whilst they were in custody, investigating officers were made aware of a break-in earlier that morning at a house on the Shore Road.

During this incident, the occupant was woken from his sleep around 2.30am. He saw a male intruder who left the house wearing the occupant’s coat.

The prosecutor said Crawford’s fingerprint was recovered from the inside of a window, and his DNA was also located on a poker found at a rear window - which was also the point of entry.

During interview, McIlwaine gave a ‘no comment’ response and didn’t provide an alibi for his movements.

Crawford told police he could not remember anything due to his Diazepam consumption.

During today’s sentencing, Crawford admitted a further two charges committed in Ballyclare on May 8 last year. He admitted the burglary of a house on the Doagh Road during which a TV and a Vauxhall van were stolen.

The prosecutor revealed Crawford was linked to this break-in by blood he left at the scene.

On this occasion, entry was gained by smashing a rear window. The stolen van was recovered a day later in Sunningdale Park.

When blood splatter from the TV unit was examined and confirmed as Crawford’s, he was interviewed and told police he had been at the address eight or nine years before as his friend used to live there.

Despite initially denying being in the van, his DNA was recovered from the steering wheel. He later admitted his guilt, telling police “I was off my head on drugs.” He also claimed he was acting with a now deceased friend.

The court heard Crawford has 20 previous convictions, and that McIlwaine has amassed a record of 78 convictions. At the time of offending, Crawford was also in breach of bail.

Defence barrister Sean Mullan, representing Crawford, accepted the matters were serious and told the court: “My client has asked me to express his apology to the homeowners who suffered these offences.”

Saying Crawford “readily accepts his wrong-doing”, Mr Mullan said his client had difficulties with drugs - including heroin - but was tackling his addictions and “trying to turn a corner in his life.”

McIlwaine’s barrister Richard McConkey expressed gratitude that there was no confrontation with the 84-year old man, saying “thankfully it did not have an impact on him”.

Mr McConkey also spoke of his client’s “previous difficulties with drugs”, recent bereavements which have impacted McIlwaine’s mental health, and also his “chaotic lifestyle”.