Ulster rugby stars Jackson and Olding sue BBC over sex charge claims

Two Ulster rugby stars questioned by police investigating alleged sex offences are suing over media coverage of the case, it can be revealed.

Senior judges in Belfast have lifted reporting restrictions which had prevented Ireland international Paddy Jackson or his club teammate Stuart Olding being named in the privacy lawsuit.

Stuart Olding has not been charged with any offence

Both players were arrested, interviewed and released from custody in June last year.

Mr Jackson, 25, and Mr Olding, 24, strenuously deny any wrongdoing and have not been charged with any offence.

Lawyers for the pair also stress their complete co-operation with the PSNI investigation.

Writs seeking damages for misuse of private information were issued against the BBC after details of their questioning were published online at the start of November.

Their legal teams contend they weren’t given sufficient notice for a right of reply before the story appeared.

They claim it was a private matter and raise issues about how the information was obtained.

With no date set for the hearing of the civil action, the players also sought an injunction to stop further press reporting of the case.

A High Court judge refused their application earlier this year, citing the widespread coverage by other media outlets following the initial article.

However, she imposed tight reporting restrictions to stop either star being identified in the litigation.

Her anonymity order was aimed at ensuring no risk of prejudice to the ongoing police investigation.

Appealing that decision, the BBC argued that it had been a disproportionate step.

Counsel for the broadcaster emphasised both the public interest in reporting the case and the principle of open justice.

Following confirmation that the players were no longer seeking to maintain anonymity, the Court of Appeal ruled that the restrictions should be lifted.

Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan said: “In our view there’s nothing to indicate there was a substantial barrier which ought to have interfered with the right of the press to publish the judgment that was given.

“We are satisfied that we should allow the appeal in relation to that matter and discharge the orders made.”