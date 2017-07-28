Uniformed officers in Belfast Gay Pride first

Uniformed police officers are to take part in Belfast’s gay pride parade for the first time.

Serving PSNI officers will take their place in the colourful annual parade through the city centre next Saturday.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police officers and staff from the PSNI have been involved in the Pride parade for many years. However, this is the first time they will have taken part in the parade in uniform.”

“There will be a number of senior police representatives at the Pride event.”

The PSNI has also liveried three vehicles to highlight hate crime. The vehicles carry the message “Policing with Pride – Hate Crime is Unacceptable – To Stop It, Report It”.