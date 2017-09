An ‘urgent appeal’ has been issued by the PSNI after a woman was robbed at knifepoint in Craigavon.

The incident happened around 3pm at Drumgor Park.

Police said the suspect is a black male with dreadlocks wearing a grey jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

PSNI Craigavon said: “Any sightings of a similar male, call 999 immediately and do NOT approach him. Incident 774 of today.”