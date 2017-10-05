Verdict due soon on 1972 shooting of pregnant teenager

Lawyers in the inquest of a pregnant teenager shot dead in disputed circumstances have begun preparing their final submissions.

Marian Brown was killed in Belfast in June 1972.

The 17-year-old was shot in the neck moments after kissing her boyfriend goodnight at Roden Street off the city’s Grosvenor Road.

She was struck by a stray bullet amid an alleged exchange of gunfire between an Army patrol and at least one paramilitary gunman.

The source of the fatal round has long been disputed.

The killing was first blamed on republican and then loyalist gunmen.

But a review of the case by the police’s now-defunct Historical Enquiries Team (HET) suggested the shot may have been fired by a soldier.

All evidence in the fresh legacy inquest has now been heard.

Former soldiers and civilian witnesses testified during the proceedings.

At a review hearing in Belfast Coroners’ Court on Thursday, Judge David McFarland gave the legal teams representing the Ministry of Defence and the Brown family six weeks to finalise their written submissions.

They will then be offered the opportunity to make oral submissions on December 8 before the judge returns to consider his verdict.