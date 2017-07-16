Viable pipebomb found in west Belfast

A security alert in Coolnasilla Park West in Belfast has ended.
A viable pipebomb type device was made safe by ATO and has been recovered by police.
Detective Inspector Paul Rowland said: “A number of residents were moved from their homes during this alert and we are thankful to them for their patience.
Those who left this device in a residential area clearly have no regard for the people who live here and I am appealing for the community’s support in identifying the perpetrators.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station by calling 101, quoting reference 1419 15/07/17.”
Information can also be given to the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.
