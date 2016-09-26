Victim at centre of murder probe named

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man’s body was found in a car in Lisburn.

The body was discovered in the Limehurst Way area on Monday afternoon.

The victim has been named by UUP MLA Jenny Palmer as Gerry Mulligan.

A source at the scene told the News Letter he understood the victim had been shot and his body was discovered in the boot of a car.

A post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death, which police are treated as suspicious.

Police do not believe there is any paramilitary involvement in the incident.

Ulster Unionist MLA Mrs Palmer said the community had been shocked by the death.

“This is a horrible tragedy for this family and my heart goes out to them at this time,” she added.

“This is a mixed area, and very quiet, so obviously people have been left stunned by what has happened.”

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: “Police received the report shortly after 4.20pm.

“We would appeal to anybody who may have information in relation to this suspicious death or who was in the area of Limehurst Way today between 9am and 5pm to contact detectives at the incident room in Lisburn on 101.”