Victim ‘very shaken’ after attempted armed robbery

A man has been left shaken after an attempted armed robbery outside his north Belfast home.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of the attempted robbery of a man in the Skegoneill Avenue area of Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

A PSNI spokesman said shortly before 12.30am as a man got out of his car he was approached by a male who tried to steal his bag.

The assailant then produced a knife.

However the victim was able to fend the man off, did not sustain any injuries during this incident, but “was left very badly shaken”.

Meanwhile the culprit and another male who was with him then made off in the direction of the Shore Road in a small white car.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has information to contact Detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 23 02/01/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.