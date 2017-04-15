Victims campaigner’s ‘beautiful mum’ dies

The mother of victims’ campaigner Ann Travers has passed away.

Ms Travers posted to Facebook at lunchtime yesterday to say her “beautiful Mum Joan passed away peacefully this morning” and would be “reunited in heaven with her husband, our father Tom and her gorgeous little Mary taken from her too soon on this earth”.

Ms Travers, above, asked for privacy for her family as they mourned her mother’s passing.

Ms Travers’ sister Mary was murdered in 1984 as she left Mass in south Belfast along with her father, Tom, a resident magistrate and the target of an IRA ambush.

In the wake of Martin McGuinness’s death Ms Travers expressed her sadness that he did not reach out to victims and ‘tell them the truth’ when he knew he was seriously ill.