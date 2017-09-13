Victims of rogue NI-educated surgeon to get £37m pay out

Patients treated by a rogue surgeon who was educated in Northern Ireland are to receive compensation to the tune of £37 million.

The News Letter reported last month how Ian Paterson who lived in Bangor, Co Down for much of his youth and was educated at Bangor Grammar School, carried out a number of unnecessary breast operations leaving victims scared and disfigured.

It is understood around 750 private patients treated by the breast surgeon in his NHS practice are to receive £37 million in compensation.

Spire Healthcare, which runs private hospitals across the UK, will contribute £27.2 million to the fund.

Around £10 million will be provided by co-defendants in the case including Paterson’s insurers.

Paterson was jailed for 20 years after he was found guilty in April at Nottingham Crown Court of 17 counts of wounding with intent. He was also convicted of three further wounding charges.