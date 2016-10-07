VIDEO: Police raid Glengormley home in major drugs operation

Dramatic footage has emerged of a house being searched as part of a major drugs operation in Glengormley.

Quantities of cocaine and cannabis were seized on Friday morning, as well as a sum of cash.

Some the items seized by police. INNT 41-829CON

In a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Turns out not everyone is a morning person as we found out when we knocked on a number of doors in the Hollybrook area of Glengormley at 8am.

“As a result of four house searches we will be interviewing an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man about drugs activity.

“We didn’t come away empty-handed either – cocaine, cannabis and cash were also seized. Not bad for a morning’s work. You tell us repeatedly you want us to tackle the drugs issue in our community – we are doing it with your help.”