VIDEO: Police raid Glengormley home in major drugs operation

Dramatic footage has emerged of a house being searched as part of a major drugs operation in Glengormley.
Quantities of cocaine and cannabis were seized on Friday morning, as well as a sum of cash.
In a post on the PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Turns out not everyone is a morning person as we found out when we knocked on a number of doors in the Hollybrook area of Glengormley at 8am.
“As a result of four house searches we will be interviewing an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man about drugs activity.
“We didn’t come away empty-handed either – cocaine, cannabis and cash were also seized. Not bad for a morning’s work. You tell us repeatedly you want us to tackle the drugs issue in our community – we are doing it with your help.”
