Video ‘shows racial abuse of Romanian woman’

An Alliance councillor has expressed shock after a video was posted on social media appearing to show young people racially abusing a Romanian woman.

The video involves a number of young people verbally abusing the woman before threatening to assault her with rocks.

Antrim councillor Neil Kelly said: “This is not reflective of the vast majority of people in Antrim, who are welcoming and friendly to all. I have been inundated with people voicing their concern in relation to it and wishing to express their best wishes to the victim.

“I hope she is okay after this incident and does not judge everybody in this town by the disgraceful actions of a few. There can never be an excuse for racism – it has absolutely no place in our society and blatant intimidation, such as this video appears to show, needs to be stamped out.

“I have reported this to the PSNI, who have confirmed they are investigating, and would urge anyone with information to provide it to police.”