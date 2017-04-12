‘Vile attack’ on elderly Co Antrim couple

A masked gang broke into a Co Antrim house, tied up an elderly couple and struck one of them over the head in what has been described as a “vile attack”.

The burglary, involving three armed men, happened in the Donaghbrook Drive area of Ballymoney around 9.40pm on Monday.

The elderly couple, aged in their 70s, were left badly shaken after being tied to chairs with cable ties.

The man also needed hospital treatment after he was hit over the head by one of the assailants.

A substantial sum of money was taken before the thieves fled in a car. The woman then managed to break free and raise the alarm at a neighbour’s house.

There were also reports of shots being fired in the area at the time.

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey condemned those responsible and said: “It is extremely disturbing and worrying that a masked gang broke into a home and assaulted the owners by tying them up and then stealing substantial amounts of cash.

“Gunshots are also believed to have been heard last night at the time incident took place, which the police are investigating. Those responsible are creating a sense of fear and I utterly condemn their behaviour.

“This incident was undoubtedly a frightening experience for the family involved and I unreservedly condemn this attack on a local family. It was a vile attack carried out by people who have no regard for those in the community.”

DC Brennan appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at Coleraine Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1298 of the 10/04/17.

Or alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.