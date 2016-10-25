Warm welcome as minister gives reprieve to courthouses

Six local courthouses which had been earmarked for closure are to remain open, the justice minister has confirmed.

Claire Sugden MLA made the announcement in the Assembly chamber on Tuesday.

Her predecessor, David Ford, had been pushing ahead with plans for the closure of the courthouses in Armagh, Ballymena, Lisburn, Strabane, Limavady and Magherafelt.

Mr Ford said his decision was based on “unprecedented financial pressures” and the under use of the courthouses.

However, on Tuesday afternoon Ms Sugden told the Assembly: “I have concluded that now is not the time to proceed with court closures on the scale envisaged.”

She added: “Given the changing justice landscape, I have concluded that we should retain maximum flexibility within the court estate for the time being.

“At the same time, I have asked the chief executive of the Court Service to establish a review of what the future of court services should look like in 2020 and beyond.”

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Jenny Palmer welcomed the minister’s announcement as “a very good day for local justice”.

The news was also welcomed by a wide range of politicians; George Robinson MLA and Jeffrey Donaldson MP welcomed the reprieve for Lisburn while East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell was grateful for Limavady and Jim Allister MLA for Ballymena.

Justice committee chairperson Paul Frew and deputy justice committee chairperson Pam Cameron have commended the minister.