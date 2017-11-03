Warning as fake ‘model recruiters’ con money from aspiring models on social media

Fraudsters are setting up fake modelling advertisements on social media sites to dupe people into believing they are recruiting for prospective models.

The scams, which are recruiting for models via Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and job advertisement sites, are conning money off victims with a so called advance fee scam.

Fraudsters are requesting an upfront fee from potential models to pay for a non-existent test shoot or by paying an upfront fee when signing a contract to secure a modelling contract.

Action Fraud said that in August 2017 alone, 49 victims lost an average of £1,448 each to this type of fraud.

Parents are also being targeted with similar advance fee scams, as well as scams which promise to create a modelling portfolio for a child but at a cost.

Action Fraud said, “Over a two year period (September 2015 – August 2017), an average of 28 reports of advance fee modelling frauds were reported to us.

“In August 2017 alone, there were 49 reports of this fraud type were received and may continue to rise. The total loss in August 2017 alone was over £71,000.”