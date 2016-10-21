Warning: Scam callers claim to be from council

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been made aware of a number of incidents of suspected ‘scam’ telephone callers, working in the local area.

Calls are being made from a male speaker, phoning from what appears as a local 028 number.

The speaker is claiming to be calling on behalf of Ballymena Borough Council.

When members of the public attempt to re-dial the number it is directing them to a premium rate number.

Council takes all incidents of mis-representation of Council extremely seriously.

The official number for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is 0300 124 5000.

Local ratepayers are advised to store this number in their phones, so that they can be assured of any legitimate calls from Council in the future.

Anyone receiving a call of this nature is advised to contact Action Fraud to report the incident.

This can be reported online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phone to 0300 123 2040.