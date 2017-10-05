WATCH: CCTV footage of 'incident' in St. George's Market

The PSNI has released CCTV footage and photographs of a man they would like to talk to about an incident at St. George's Market in June.

Officers believe the man may be able to help with their enquiries.

Police want to speak to this man. (Photo: PSNI)

Detective Sergeant Mason said: “At around 9am on Saturday June 10, a male entered a food shop in the St George’s Market area. He then produced a firearm and demanded the contents of the till from the shop assistant.

“A female member of staff was left distressed by the incident but did not require hospital treatment.

“The male then left and turned right in the direction of the Markets toward Friendly Street."

D.S. Mason added:“We would be keen to talk to the person in the CCTV images. If anyone has any details that could help police, please phone 101 quoting reference 374 of 10/6/17 or you can give information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

