Watch: Crowd trouble at National Stadium during last night’s game between Northern Ireland and Croatia

There were skirmishes at The National Stadium last night as Northern Ireland lost their unbeaten home record to Croatia.

One brawl took place under the North stand at half time and footage filmed by Bradley Blaine has been shared widely on Facebook.

Stewards at Windsor Park intervene during crowd trouble and the Northern Ireland vs Croatia friendly

It showed goading between home and away fans before a brief skirmish between supporters.

Elsewhere in the ground one of our reporters observed an altercation as Croatian fans were ejected from the West stand.

Police confirmed Croatian supporters were removed from the stadium but no arrests were made.

PSNI Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “Police escorted a number of visiting supporters away from the National Stadium after they were removed from the stadium by security staff. No arrests were made and the supporters dispersed peacefully.”