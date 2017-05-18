WATCH: DUP leader Arlene Foster joins Kingsmills families ahead of legacy inquest

DUP leader Arlene Foster arrived at the legacy inquest for the Kingsmills Massacre this morning with relatives of those who died.

Before the relatives of those who were killed entered the court building, she spoke to the News Letter about what the families see as the failure to supply related security files to the inquest by the Republic of Ireland.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster outside with family and friends of those killed in the Kingsmill Massacre

In March 2015 Taoiseach Enda Kenny met the families in Bessbrook, where he promised to make even sensitive files available to the inquest.

However to date the families say that nothing of any substance has been released.

Arlene addressed the question of whether Mr Kenny’s promises would die with him leaving office - and whether a public inquiry was now the way forward for the families.

Bea Worton, whose son Kenneth was killed at Kingsmills also spoke, saying she would like to see justice for her son.