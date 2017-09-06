Watch: Police probe Belfast ‘arson’ attack

Police have launched an investigation following a suspicious blaze in south Belfast.

Residents of the Tivoli Court apartment complex in Finaghy were evacuated from their properties at approximately 7:45pm on Wednesday, September 6 after a fire was reported in the car park at the rear of the development.

Eyewitnesses have described seeing plumes of smoke coming from a fire involving a Renault Clio and a bin.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous said: “I was sitting in the living room when a neighbour alerted me to the fire below our apartments. As I was leaving my home, police were knocking on other people’s doors to get them out.

“It is usually quiet here. There are babies and young children who live here, so incidents like this are distressing.”

The complex consists of 20 dwellings, all of which were evacuated during the incident.

Police cordoned off the car park following the fire.

Speaking to the News Letter at the scene, a police officer confirmed they were treating the blaze as “deliberate ignition”.

The PSNI officer said: “The investigation is in the early stages, but it would appear that a car has caught fire after a bin was set on fire beside it.”

Residents were allowed to return to their homes at approximately 8:10pm.

There are no further details at this time.