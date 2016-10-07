Watch: Police release video of series of searches

Police have released video of the series of raids across the Portadown/Lurgan area earlier this week - showing very clearly the sharp end of their job.

A spokesman said: “This is the action side of it, but not the end of it. Files are being prepared, court cases will be coming, and more information is being gathered that will lead to further operations such as Op Torus.

Kicking in a door during one of the drug searches.

“Keep talking to us and we’ll keep hitting dealers hard.”

A total of 13 properties across Portadown, Lurgan and Armagh were targeted with five seizures made - including a haul of £17,000 worth of heroin.

Three people were arrested during the operation.