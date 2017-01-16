WATCH: PSNI release footage of a suspected drunk driver in Bangor

Police in Bangor have released this short video of a “suspected drunk driver”.

A Facebook post released this afternoon from PSNI Bangor said: “In C District we are proud to say we have some very good figures in regards to crime but one area we definitely could improve on is in the number of serious Road Traffic Collisions we attend and deal with.

“I suppose telling everyone the figures is one thing but as a community we really need to see some of the direct impact of traffic collisions. “On that I intend to start sharing some incidents that have been caught on CCTV and some images of traffic collisions.”

The post added: “We are not doing this to shock people or make you scared of the roads but to hopefully let you see places where you may well travel and have everyone give a little bit of extra thought when they are out and about.”

Referring to the footage shared he said: “This piece of footage is from Bangor and involves a suspected drink driver.

“We will continue to do our bit by carrying out speed checks, random breath testing, seizing uninsured vehicles and detecting drunk drivers but the safety of our roads is a collective responsibility. Take care and drive safely.”