WATCH: Queen meets young bomb victims and staff at Manchester Children's Hospital

The Queen has arrived at a hospital where medics battled to save the lives of children caught up in the Manchester Arena suicide bomb.

She met victims at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, and staff who worked tirelessly through the night in the aftermath of Monday's atrocity.

Queen Elizabeth II visits the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to meet victims of the terror attack in the city earlier this week and to thank members of staff who treated them.

Twelve children under the age of 16 - among the 64 casualties - were taken to the hospital by ambulance following the terror attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May visited the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

During her visit the Queen condemned the "wicked" attack.

She met scores of staff who had worked through the night, shaking hands and sharing words with many, before visiting a ward where four young girls who were injured in the concert blast are recovering.

The Queen told victim Evie Mills, 14, and her parents: "It's dreadful. Very wicked. To target that sort of thing."

Millie Robson, 15, was wearing an Ariana Grande T-shirt as she met and shared words with the royal visitor.

The Queen asked Millie, who suffered injuries to her legs, if she had enjoyed the concert before the attack - prompting the teenager to reveal she had won two VIP passes and met the global superstar backstage.

The royal described the atrocity as "very alarming" and wished Millie a speedy recovery.

"It's not something you expect at all," the Queen said to father David, who was waiting at the exit of the arena for Millie when the bomb exploded.

Evie, from Harrogate, had got tickets to the concert as a birthday present.

The monarch told the youngster she thought Ariana Grande was a "very good singer", adding: "She sounds very, very good."

She told Evie's parents that "everyone is united" following the attack.

One of the young victims, 12-year-old Emily Murrell, was forced to miss the visit as she received surgery.

Mum Ruth, who was also hit with shrapnel and is still recovering in hospital, said her daughter would be incredibly disappointed but spoke to the monarch in her absence.

Amy Barlow, 12, from Helmshore, Lancashire, was another of the teenagers who met the Queen.

She was joined by mum Cathy - who said she had not left the hospital since the pair were caught up in the attack - and dad Grant.

The group discussed the incredible community response to the atrocity before the Queen departed.

Earlier, the Queen described her shock at the targeting of young victims as she met several groups of clinicians, doctors, nurses and porters - all of whom had contributed to the emergency effort.

"The awful thing was that everyone was so young. The age of them," she told one member of staff.

She learnt about the role each had played on the night - including how many had come in from home to offer their help - and commended them for "coming together".

The royal visitor, who was wearing a blue coat and orange hat, was met by the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Warren Smith as she arrived.

Her visit came shortly after staff gathered outside the hospital for a minute's silence, when they remembered those who had lost their lives, before bursting into spontaneous applause.