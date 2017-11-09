WATCH: Shocking moment car reverses over woman on busy street

Dramatic CCTV footage has been released of a car reversing over a woman at speed.

The 20-year-old was left injured in the incident which took place on a busy street at 4.30pm on Halloween, Leicestershire Police said.

The force believe there were two males in the vehicle at the time of the collision in Briton Street, Leicester.

The footage shows a silver car suddenly reverse over the woman and she was subsequently caught under the vehicle.

Members of the public rushed to the aid of the victim but the driver of the vehicle eventually drove off after stopping momentarily.

Police constable Fiona White, who is investigating the incident, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in Briton Street that afternoon and who may have seen the collision take place.

“If you are one of those two men, clearly we need to speak to you as part of our investigation, and I ask you to come forward.”