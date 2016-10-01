Wedding ring and cash stolen in Newtownabbey burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a wedding ring and cash were stolen from a home in Newtownabbey.

The burglary occurred between 8.30am and 12pm at a house in the Mount Pleasant Drive area on Friday.

Detective Constable Johnston said: “It was reported that sometime between 8.30am and 12 noon on Friday 30 September entry was gained to the premises and a number of rooms were rummaged through.

“A wedding band has been reported stolen, as well as some cash.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information about this incident, or who may be offered a similar item for sale in suspicious circumstances, to contact detectives at Antrim Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 442 of 30/09/16.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”