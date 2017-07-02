West Belfast blaze being treated as ‘suspicious’

A major fire that extensively damaged a business premises in west Belfast is being treated as “suspicious,” police have said.

More than 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Crystal Factory off Kennedy Way on Saturday evening.

A number of other premises, including the Kennedy Way shopping centre, were evacuated after the alarm was raised around 6pm.

Police have appealed for anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity to ring Woodbourne station on the 101 number quoting reference 1048 01/07/17 – or to call the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“The premises have sustained substantial damage as a result of this fire, which is being treated as suspicious at this time,” a PSNI spokeswoman said.