West Belfast security alert continues

The security alert in the vicinity of the Bell Steel Road/Pantridge Road area of Poleglass in West Belfast is continuing this morning, police have said.

A number of local residents remain evacuated whilst the security operation continues.

The PSNI have thanked members of the public for their patience whilst officers work as quickly as possible to ensure everyone’s safety.

PSNI Inspector Paul Noble said police were trying to establish the location of the device and advised the public not to touch any object which looked suspicious.