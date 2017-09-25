West Belfast security alert ends

The security alert in Horn Drive in west Belfast has now ended and a viable device will be sent for forensic examination.

Detective Sergeant Kelly said: “This device was initially discovered by a member of the public and during the security operation a number of residents had to be evacuated from their homes for their own safety. We would like to thank them for their assistance during this. Those responsible have shown a complete disregard for the safety of residents in this community.

“Anyone with information should contact Detectives at Musgrave quoting reference 699 of 25/9/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”