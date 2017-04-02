‘Where is an 80mph speed limit?’ - judge

When police followed a car on the A1 dual carriageway near Dromore it reached speeds in excess of 85mph, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Aurimas Ruskys (35), Cloghanvary, Ardee, Louth, was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for excess speed on January 30 this year. He was also fined £200 and given six points for driving without having insurance.

The court heard that at around 4pm an unmarked police car on the A1 was passed by a car which was travelling at speed in the outside lane.

Police followed the vehicle and when it reached a 60mph zone it was maintaining speeds in excess of 85mph.

The defendant told police he thought he was in an 80mph zone limit. District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, asked where in Ireland, was there an 80mph limit.Ruskys, apologised and said he knew now there was no 80mph limit.