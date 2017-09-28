Willie Frazer confirms Dublin parade date

Victims campaigner Willie Frazer says he will go ahead with a victims protest parade in Dublin on 4 November.

A key factor in the protest, he says, is that the Irish authorities have failed to meet requests by a Belfast coroner over two years to send a representative to the inquest into the 1976 Kingsmills Massacre and to make full disclosure of related Irish intelligence files.

Court

Representatives from across Northern Ireland and also relatives of three Scottish soldiers who were murdered in Belfast in 1971 will attend; the Irish government at one point refused to extradite a suspect in that case, he said.

Another participant, he said, will be Jonathan Ganesh who was injured in the 1996 IRA London Docklands bombing and is a descendant of Eamon de Valera.

“We hope to have Jonathan speaking at the demonstration,” Mr Frazer said.

He said the Irish government has been suggesting joint authority over Northern Ireland but that there is “no interest in joint justice”.

He added: “The Irish Government should clean up their own backyard and send a clear message to the innocent victims that they are genuine and they will root out the IRA who are responsible for the murder of the Protestant community and indeed innocent Catholics as well.

“Some people have said they understand why we are going down, but they don’t think it is the right course of action to take. We are open to suggestions of what the right course would be.”

He added: “Talking doesn’t seem to achieve anything when it comes to the Irish government but we are open to suggestions.”