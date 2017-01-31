Willie Frazer feared man with sympathy card was sent by IRA

Victims’ campaigner Willie Frazer believed a man who arrived at his home with a sympathy card had been sent by the Provisional IRA to threaten him, a court has heard.

Co Tyrone man Frank McGirr has been accused of delivering a sympathy card to Mr Frazer at his Markethill home and shouting “You should be dead you b******”, before the pair fell to the ground.

But it was claimed at Armagh Magistrates’ Court that McGirr, 63, of Shanliss Road in Stewartstown, had honestly believed that Mr Frazer had recently died.

McGirr denies making threats to kill and malicious communications.

Police were called to Mr Frazer’s home in June 2015 after he got into a physical struggle with McGirr.

Giving evidence Mr Frazer said he heard a rapping on the front door. When he opened it, a man shook his hand and gave him a sympathy card.

“He then said something like ‘you should be dead you b******’. I threw the card down and asked him to leave my premises,” Mr Frazer told the court.

“He made several references that I was a dead man and to get out of the country ... He went for me in the doorway. I thought he was trying to get into the house. I pushed him back. We rolled about the garden,’”, added Mr Frazer.

Mr Frazer added that he believed McGirr was there “on behalf of Tyrone Provisional IRA” to threaten him.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay told the court that McGirr had genuinely believed Mr Frazer, who has cancer, had died and he was delivering a sympathy card to his home.

“When my client genuinely came to your house you jumped to the conclusion that he posed you a threat,” he told Mr Frazer.

The case was adjourned until February 10.