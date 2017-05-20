Windows smashed in racially-motivated hate crime

Police in west Belfast are appealing for witnesses to a racially-motivated hate crime in west Belfast on Thursday (May 18).

The incident, during which criminal damage was caused to a property in the Stewartstown Road area, took place around 11pm.

A number of windows in the property were damaged. No-one was at home at the time.

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who has any information that could help us with our investigation into this incident should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1182 of 19/5/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”