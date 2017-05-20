Witnesses sought to assault on teenager

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager who was bundled into a car in west Belfast before being beaten about the head and body.
They are interested to hear from anyone who saw a black car in Cullingtree Road area of the city at around 2am last Sunday morning (May 14).
Detective Sergeant Sloan said: “We believe that around this time, a young man was and bundled into the back of a black-coloured car before being beaten around the head and body.
“Anyone who can help us with our investigation should contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 266 of 15/5/17.
“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
