Woman, 20, arrested in Fermanagh murder probe

Detectives investigating the murder of Natasha Carruthers in a crash in Derrylin at the weekend have arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

A 20-year-old man arrested today and the 40-year-old man arrested yesterday remain in custody.

The 40-year-old was held in the Maguiresbridge area on Wednesday evening.

Natasha Carruthers, who was in her 20s, was killed in a crash between Lisnaskea and Derrylin in Co Fermanagh on Saturday night.

Another woman and a man, also in their 20s, suffered serious injuries in the incident in Newbridge Road.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch later announced that they have launched a murder investigation.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Newbridge Road, Derrylin, between 11pm and 12 midnight on the night of Saturday October 7 and who may have witnessed any vehicle or vehicles travelling at speed to contact us.”

Ms Carruthers was travelling in a blue Vauxhall Corsa, registration number TLZ 8330.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have dashcam footage of the road on the night of the incident.