Woman (25) charged in connection with drugs seizure in Co Down

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have charged a 25-year-old woman with a number of drugs offences following the seizure of a quantity of herbal cannabis in the Donaghadee and Comber areas of Co Down.
The woman has been charged with attempting to possess a class B controlled drug, attempting to possess a class B controlled drug with intent to supply, conspiracy to supply a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a class B controlled drug and transferring criminal property.
She is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court Monday, January 9.
All charges will reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.