Woman (25) charged in connection with drugs seizure in Co Down

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have charged a 25-year-old woman with a number of drugs offences following the seizure of a quantity of herbal cannabis in the Donaghadee and Comber areas of Co Down.

The woman has been charged with attempting to possess a class B controlled drug, attempting to possess a class B controlled drug with intent to supply, conspiracy to supply a class B controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a class B controlled drug and transferring criminal property.

She is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court Monday, January 9.

All charges will reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.