Woman (64) arrested in connection with cannabis worth £100,000

A 64 year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the seizure of £100,000 worth of cannabis.

Detectives from Criminal Investigation Branch arrested the woman on Monday August 7 on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

Detective Sergeant McAuley said: “The woman was arrested at a property in Enniskillen on Monday evening as a result of a follow up search following the seizure of £150,000 at a property in the Donegall Road area of Belfast earlier on Monday.

"A further quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of approximately £100,000 was also seized in Enniskillen. The woman and two men, aged 62 and 74, all remain in custody assisting with police enquiries."