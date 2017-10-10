Woman, 72, denies causing grandson’s crash death

A 72-year-old Co Antrim woman has denied causing a collision which claimed the life of her seven-year-old grandson.

Margaret Saunders, from Forthill Park in Newtownabbey, appeared at Belfast Crown Court, where she denied a charge of causing the death of Jackson Turner by dangerous driving on December 26, 2015.

The Sunnylands Primary School pupil died in his parents’ arms in hospital just hours after the Boxing Day three-car collision on the Old Carrick Road in Newtownabbey.

Also injured in the collision were six other people including Jackson’s four-year old sister Ally, as well as Saunders.

During yesterday’s brief hearing, Saunders replied “not guilty” to the charge of causing the boy’s death.

She will face trial on the single charge at the same court later this year and was released on continuing bail.