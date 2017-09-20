Woman admits causing death of cyclist David Catherwood

A Bangor woman has admitted causing the death of a popular cyclist by careless driving.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd told Newtownards Magistrates Court “it’s a guilty plea” by 21-year-old Lindsey Lorraine Huddleston to the single count of causing the death of David Catherwood by driving carelessly on the Bangor Road in Holywood on July 19 last year.

East Belfast grandfather Mr Catherwood, 61, had been riding in the Bangor direction with another cyclist – a man in his 30s – who suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, which involved a white Mazda at around 6.30am that morning.

At the time of the tragic death, tributes were paid across the internet to Mr Catherwood, who ran his own security alarm business and who was deeply involved with a number of community groups - including the Cycle 4 Christ cycling club - and his church, Mountpottinger Methodist.

In court Huddleston, from the Fairfield Road in the seaside town, stood beside Mr Boyd who submitted “obviously it’s a case that would benefit significantly from pre-sentence reports,” adding that before Huddleston is sentenced next month “there are other reports and documents which we will have ready”.

Deputy District Judge John Rea enquired whether Mr Catherwood’s family had been spoken to but a prosecution lawyer told the judge “I’m not aware of their attendance.”

Extending legal aid to include counsel and ordering a probation pre-sentence report, Judge Rea freed Huddleston and adjourned passing sentence to October 18.