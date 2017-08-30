Woman admits defrauding community organisation of £15,000

A Belfast woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding more than £15,000 from an organisation in which murdered ex-IRA leader Gerard ‘Jock’ Davison was a director.

Niamh Marie Rose Bradley, 38, of Hughenden Avenue in the north of the city, appeared at Belfast Crown Court for a brief arraignment hearing.

The fraud was carried out on the Cromac Regeneration Initiative (CRI) based at Donegall Pass in south Belfast over a two-year period.

The charge states that on dates between July 28, 2014 and November 2, 2016, “whilst occupying a position in which she was expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests of Cromac Regeneration Initiative, she dishonestly abused that position in that she wrote and cashed cheques made payable to herself from the First Trust Account of CRI and retained the proceeds”.

When the charge was formerly put to her, Bradley replied: “Guilty.”

No figure was given in court as to how much Bradley had taken from CRI’s bank account, but it is understood be around £15,500.

A defence solicitor told Judge Geoffrey Millar QC that Bradley would be undergoing a psychiatric assessment and a consultant’s report would be forwarded to the court ahead of sentencing.

Judge Millar released Bradley on continuing bail but warned her: “Do not take that as indication of how the court will ultimately deal with you.

“This is a very serious case of a breach of trust.”

Bradley was ordered to appear back in court to be sentenced on October 5.

Cromac Regeneration Initiative was set up as a limited company in 2010 following the amalgamation of three communities in inner south Belfast.

CRI says its stated aim is to “promote the mutual understanding and respect for the cultural traditions of others ... plus the breaking down of barriers leading to harmonious relationships”.

Former IRA Belfast commander Davison was one of eight directors in the limited company since its formation seven years ago.

On May 5, 2015, the 47-year-old was shot dead in the Markets district of south Belfast.

Companies House records that he resigned his directorship on the day of his murder.

Gerard Rice, a former spokesman for the Lower Ormeau Residents Action Group (LORAG) which opposed loyal order parades in the area, is listed as a secretary of CRI. The 45-year-old resigned his directorship in April 2012.