Woman admits sex assault and kidnap ‘did not happen’

A north Belfast woman yesterday admitted making a false report to police, claiming she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted in a car.

Hazel Adams originally denied a charge of perverting the course of justice, and was due to stand trial at Belfast Crown Court.

However, just as a jury was about to be sworn, the 53-year old changed her plea and admitted the charge.

From Deacon Street in Belfast, Adams pleaded guilty to making a false report to Antrim Road PSNI station, stating she had been sexually assaulted and falsely imprisoned in a car by a man last April.

Belfast Crown Court heard that the man she accused is “completely innocent of any wrong-doing.” Adams’ barrister also said: “There is absolutely no doubt this incident did not happen.”

After Adams entered a guilty plea to perverting the course of justice by making a false claim on April 27 last year, Judge Geoffrey Miller QC spoke of her “complex, complicated and tragic history”.

The judge said: “It is quite clear this is an extremely serious charge. As a result of the actions of this defendant, a man who is totally and completely innocent of any wrong-doing whatsoever was made the subject of a police investigation that had serious consequences from a personal and professional perspective in respect of both himself and members of his family.”

Judge Miller added that by entering a guilty plea, Adams was accepting that the man she accused is “completely and utterly innocent of any wrongdoing”.

The innocence of the man accused by Adams was also raised by her barrister JonPaul Shields, who said the incident his client initially claimed occurred “simply did not happen”.

Judge Miller requested that medical reports and a pre-sentence report on Adams are compiled, as well as seeking a victim impact report.

Addressing Adams, the judge told her to co-operate with probation ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled to take place next month.

Judge Miller also told Adams: “This is a very serious offence, but there are very important considerations in terms of your own well-being. I will be looking at all options.”