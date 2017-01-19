Woman attacked by armed men

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of men armed with batons assaulted a woman in Dunmurry last night.

Shortly after 7.30pm it was reported that a number of males, armed with batons, smashed the windows of a house and two cars parked outside.

Damage caused to a car in the Laurelbank area of Dunmurry.

They forced entry to the house and assaulted a female occupant. She did not sustain serious injuries as a result. The males are believed to have made off on foot

While police were conducting follow-up enquiries in the area a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after a fight broke out between two males. He was interviewed and later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Woodbourne Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 1052 of 18/01/17. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.